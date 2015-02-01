Sea salt is a product that is heavily included in our everyday's life but we hardly know where it comes from and how it's been produced: Seawater is fed into evaporation ponds. Energy from the sun and wind concentrates the water to help encourage salt growth. The colour of the water comes from micro bacteria, which changes their hues when the salt concentration rises. Once ponds are completely dried out, a layer of salt of around 25 cm in the pond is ready to harvest. After harvesting, the salt gets washed and ready for transportation.